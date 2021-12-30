Pamlico county man arrested after multiple breaking and entering of motor vehicles

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) -The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of someone breaking and entering into motor vehicles on Wednesday in the Olympia community.

It was determined that multiple vehicles had been broken into on Tuesday night and the early mornings hours on Wednesday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Michael Lee Tomblin, 26, of Olympia was responsible for the crimes. Tomblin was on court-ordered GPS monitoring as part of his probation for previous criminal convictions for similar crimes which aided in his identification as a suspect.

Numerous items of identifiable property that had been reported stolen were recovered in Tomblin’s possession at the time of his arrest. Tomblin was also found in possession of counterfeit U.S. currency.

During Tomblin’s arrest, he resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy by punching the deputy in the face. The deputy was not injured. Tomblin was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

