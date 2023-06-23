AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery in Beaufort County.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday just after 1 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery that happened on West Road in Aurora. Deputies learned the victim was assaulted and his car was stolen. The victim had minor injuries but did not require any medical treatment.

Deputies conducted interviews and collected evidence. At 7:15 a.m., they learned the victim’s vehicle had been found by deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

After getting a warrant, Pamlico County deputies arrived at Lupton Lane in New Bern and arrested Keith Ray Paul, Jr., 37. He was charged with one count each of Felonious Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and misdemeanor Assault. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and placed there under a $100,000 secured bond.