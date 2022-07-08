BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested after investigators found he was in possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, members of the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children executed a search warrant on the home of Michael Wayne Stocks. Based on evidence located during the search, Stocks was arrested and charged with four felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Stocks was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under and $100,000 secured bond.

To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children call 1-800-THE-LOST or online at www.cybertipline.org.