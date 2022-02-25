BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen that they saw a stolen vehicle outside a business in Bayboro.

On Tuesday, deputies located a 2013 Ford truck they said was stolen from the Maribel community in Pamlico County. It was located in the parking lot of an adjacent business and was being operated by Devonta Respers, 28 of Bayboro.

Respers was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was returned to the owner without damage.

Respers had been released from the North Carolina Department of Corrections around February 5 after serving an active sentence for the previous larceny of motor vehicles. He was under post-release supervision by the North Carolina Probation and Parole.

He was arrested and charged with one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. North Carolina Probation and Parole officers also filed a felony probation violation for which he is being held with no bond.