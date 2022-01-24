Pamlico County man charged in multiple break-ins to area businesses

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man is facing charges from the sheriff’s office for multiple break-ins.

Officials with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said Ernest Alford Conway, 45, of Oriental, is facing charges in multiple breaking, entering and larcenies that have taken place in area businesses. Investigators said over the past several months, beginning in November, several businesses in the Bayboro, Arapahoe and Oriental communities of Pamlico County reported break-ins resulting in the theft of cash and merchandise valued at approximately $1,500.

Conway was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond, charged with the following