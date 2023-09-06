GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man is facing kidnapping and other charges following his arrest on Sept. 2.

Maj. Scott Houston of the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office reports a 911 call was received by the Communications Center about a possible kidnapping and domestic violence situation from a concerned citizen at a convenience store in Grantsboro. Deputies arrived on the scene but were unable to locate anyone.

Information obtained at the time indicated a man left the location in a silver vehicle. As deputies conducted their investigation, it was determined that Carlos Joseph Sanchez, 34, of Merritt, had taken one individual and three children against their will from that location.

Deputies were able to locate all the victims safe and unharmed. Sanchez was later located in Oriental, where he fled from law enforcement on foot. After a brief pursuit and search of the area, Sanchez was located and taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Sanchez was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond on the following charges.