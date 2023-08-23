LOWLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Aug. 9 on charges of residential breaking and entering and other crimes.

Investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of David Brandon O’Neal, 36, of Lowland, related to a residential breaking and entering that occurred several days prior where guns were stolen.

Investigators discovered during the execution of a warrant that over 600 grams of liquid methadone, a prescription opiate that had been repackaged for sale, along with numerous firearms and homemade suppressors in various stages of completion. O’Neal, a convicted felon, was purchasing firearm parts, including polymer 80 kits from multiple sources and manufacturing functional firearms.

Investigators also discovered that O’Neal attempted to use a 3D printer to manufacture parts and components of firearms. In addition, one of the stolen firearms was recovered. O’Neal was charged with the following crimes and was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $515,000.00 secured bond.