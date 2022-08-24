WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions.

On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico County in 2017. An undercover operation took place where law enforcement executed a series of drug buys from Midgette at different locations in the county.

Midgette, 62, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021. He also had previous convictions for drug crimes in North Carolina, Maryland and New York.

This investigation was part of operation “Last Call,” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. The operation targeted individuals engaged in the distribution of drugs throughout Pamlico County and surrounding areas.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons prosecuted the case.