RALEIGH, N.C. – A Pamlico County man was sentenced to 151 months in prison for drug conspiracy and distribution offenses.

On December 1, 2021, Lionel Dangelo Hatch Jr., pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch, 37, was involved in a drug conspiracy spanning from 2005 to 2019. He pled guilty to involvement in a conspiracy that distributed and possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), and a quantity of marijuana. Hatch also personally distributed quantities of cocaine or cocaine base (crack) on at least ten occasions in the Pamlico County area.

Michael F. Easley, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The State Bureau of Investigation, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.