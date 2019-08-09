Pamlico County man shot in New Bern home invasion

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) - New Bern Police said a man died in a hospital after he was shot early Friday morning at a mobile home park in New Bern.

Police said at 12:01 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported gunshot victim at Beech Grove Mobile Home Park, located on Highway 43 (Washington Post Road).

The victim, Yusefiman Wright, age 46, was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, where he died from his injuries.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting.

Anyone with information on what happened in this shooting should contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.