VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant has led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Pamlico County man.

On August 16, deputies from Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, in Vandemere. The search warrant was executed after a three-month investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Pamlico County.

Police discovered multiple drugs, including crack cocaine. The search warrant uncovered 11 guns, ammunition, body armor and drug paraphernalia in Peltier’s home. Also discovered was marijuana, packaging material and digital scales.

Peltier was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

4 counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

2 counts of sell schedule II controlled substance

2 counts of deliver schedule II controlled substance

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

Peltier was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.