BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a fraud investigation.

Sheriff Chris Davis said in a media release they are looking for a man and woman identified in photos you can find here. The man was reported to be driving a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma with a LED light bar on the front. The woman was driving a blue- or silver-colored Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Cutler at (252) 745-3101.