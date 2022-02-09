Pamlico County woman facing numerous charges in damage to ATM

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pamlico County woman is facing charges after deputies said she did extensive damage to an ATM on Feb. 7.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office received reports on Monday of an attempted breaking and entering of a State Employees Credit Union ATM in the Oriental community. Officials found the ATM to be extensively damaged at some point during the early morning hours.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Summer Lee Dunn, 40, of Oriental was responsible for the crimes. Officials said surveillance footage supplied by State Employees Credit Union was obtained from the ATM which assisted in identifying Dunn.

Deputies, assisted by the Oriental Police Department, took Dunn into custody at her home where multiple items of evidence from the crime were located. Dunn was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and charged with the following,

  • 1 count Attempted Breaking and Entering
  • 1 count Attempted Larceny
  • 1 count Possession of Burglary Tools
  • 1 count Injury to Personal Property
  • 1 count Larceny
  • 1 count Possession of Stolen Property

