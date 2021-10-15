Pamlico, Craven counties continue operations to target drugs in communities; New Bern man sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, a New Bern man was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of controlled substances in Craven and Pamlico counties.

On June 17, 2021, William Roger Swain, Jr., also known as “Swoon”, 37, pled guilty to federal charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and cocaine.

Arising out of the same law enforcement operation, Kelly Jackson Gibbs, Jr. was sentenced to 120 months on September 27, 2020, for the distribution of heroin in Pamlico County.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Swain’s and Gibb’s prosecutions are the result of an investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in conjunction with local, state, and federal authorities, into several drug traffickers operating in Pamlico and Craven counties.

In total, Investigators attributed over 4,852 grams of heroin, 1,960 grams of cocaine, 141 grams of methamphetamine, and 684 grams of marijuana distributed into the community from 2012 until 2020 by the two men.

“This is an excellent example of the continued efforts of local, state, and federal partners working together to combat the sale of heroin and other illicit drugs in our neighborhoods, with a focus on violent, repeat offenders,” said Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the District Attorney’s Office for the Prosecutorial District 4 assisted with the investigation of the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.D. Koesters and Special Assistant United States Attorney John Newby prosecuted the cases.