OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the parents of a 7-year-old who shot herself in West Union.

We previously reported that on July 14th, deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road for a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The child was flown to the hospital where she later recovered following multiple surgeries.

According to the arrest warrants, a loaded firearm was present and in the reach of four minor children which led to one child accidentally shooting herself.

Deputies charged both Amy Denise Smith and Tyler Brooks Smith with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.

James Frazier, the manager at SharpShooter Gun Range says its frustrating to hear about these incidents because it can be avoided.

Frazier said, “They need to be taught from a young age that if they see a firearm, don’t approach it, do not touch it for any reason, go tell an adult and make sure you leave that area immediately, don’t be anywhere around a firearm.”

Frazier encourages parents to use a gun lock, put the gun in a safe, or separate the ammo and firearm.

He also says parents should familiarize their children to weapons.

“They need to teach them about their firearm so that the children won’t get curious about them and in doing so will make a mistake by doing something with it that they should not,” Frazier said.

Both parents have been released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.