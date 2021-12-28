Parole cancelled for man who killed Michael Jordan’s father

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has canceled parole for one of two men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father.

Larry M. Demery had been granted parole and was scheduled for release in 2023. It was later pushed to 2024 and how now been canceled altogether.

The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission didn’t give a reason for Demery’s parole termination. He will get another chance at a parole review in late 2023.

Demery and Daniel Green were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to the 1993 killing of James Jordan. They each received life sentences. Green continues to plead his innocence.

Prosecutors said that James Jordan was killed as he slept in his parked Lexus along a highway after being targeted for robbery. They have pointed to a video in which Green rapped while wearing an NBA All-Star ring and gold watch that Michael Jordan gave his father. Green says he got the jewelry from the car console days after the killing.