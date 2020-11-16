Pasquotank Co. correctional employee charged with trying to sneak cell phone to inmate

Kanisha Vontae Joyner (Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office photo)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pasquotank Correctional Institute employee was arrested and charged with trying to sneak a cellphone to an inmate.

Kanisha Vontae Joyner of Elizabeth City was stopped by officials at the prison on Nov. 10 just after 6 a.m. Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office got a tip she was planning to sneak the cell phone to an inmate. She was searched and the cell phone was located among her belongings.

Joyner went before a magistrate and was charged with attempting to provide a cellular phone to an inmate. She received a $50,000 secured bond and was held in the Albemarle District Jail before posting bond and being released.

There was no update on her status of employment with Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

