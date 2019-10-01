Pasquotank County deputies investigating alleged robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a robbery that allegedly happened on Saturday morning in Elizabeth City.



PCSO officials said at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a reported robbery in the 1800 block of Fearing Avenue in Elizabeth City.

The victim told deputies that a man grabbed her purse and assaulted her as she was exiting her vehicle and trying to enter her home.



The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Pasquotank County EMS.



Deputies said the suspect stole approximately $400 in cash, the victim’s driver’s license, and other personal items from the victim’s purse, as he ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.



Investigators described the suspect as being 5 ft. 10in. tall, weighing 200 lbs. with a strong build, wearing a camo mask, and possibly khaki pants and a hat.



Anyone with information on this robbery or a possible suspect should call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.



Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten, II offered these safety tips to local residents:



Be cautious of your surroundings

Park in well-lit areas

Lock your vehicle and keep valuable belongings out of sight

Don’t post on social media about being away from home