Pastor accused of sex crimes involving minor arrested

by: Associated Press

BELMONT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a pastor accused of sex crimes involving a 14-year-old has been arrested.

News outlets report 24-year-old Nicholas Adam Martin was taken into custody Sunday. Gaston County police said in a news release that he’s an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God in Belmont.

Martin has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of felonious indecent exposure to a minor.

The incidents reportedly took place between October 2018 and September 2019.

