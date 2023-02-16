GREENVILLE COUNTY, (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s office has confirmed a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Wednesday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, a female pedestrian was hit by two vehicles.

The coroner said that the female was trying to cross N. Pleasantburg Drive with a man when she was hit by the two vehicles. However, the man was not injured.

Law Enforcement on scene of pedestrain killed by car in Greenville Co.

Parker District Fire Department on scene of pedestrain killed by car in Greenville Co.

The fatal collision happened on N. Pleasantburg Drive near Montebello Drive around 6:45 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both cars that hit the pedestrian left the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as Ruthann Marie Mennix, of Greenville. Mennix was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy report is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.