Pedestrian killed during hit and run in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed during a hit and run in Anderson Thursday evening.

According to Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was walking to a convivence store at 9:30 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle near Laurel Creek Drive.

The coroner’s office said the body was found at 11:00 a.m. Friday on Simpson Road near Laurel Creek Drive in a ditch by land surveyors.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Cecil Roland Watson, Jr., 59, of Anderson.

Watson, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson Police Department are

investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about this accident, please contact the Anderson

Police Department.