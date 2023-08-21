GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 300 block of North Spencer Avenue. They found Jeffrey Hunter, 60, lying in the grassy area beside the road. He was transported by EMS to UNC Health Wayne, where he was listed in good condition after injuries to his lower extremities.

An investigation determined Hines was walking northbound along the roadside when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was black in color. The vehicle continued traveling north on Spencer Avenue.

If anyone was in the area at the time of this crash and saw anything or knows any information related to the suspect vehicle, you are asked to contact Sgt. P. Capps of the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-705-6542 or Crimestoppers as listed below.