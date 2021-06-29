Pennsylvania man arrested, charged with murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pennsylvania man who was wanted as a fugitive in Virginia has been charged with the murder of a woman in Elizabeth City.

Officials responded Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. to the Quality Inn at 522 South Hughes Blvd. in reference to a possible dead person on the scene. When they arrived, they found Jacqueline Marie Castel, 54, of Flinton, Pa., unresponsive in the bed of a room. She had been shot in the head and later died at Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

John Randall Landry, 52, of Pennsylvania, was charged with murder and was taken into custody. He was being held under no bond for murder and $100,000 for the fugitive charge.

Landry had his first court appearance on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.