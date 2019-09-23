Person in custody after barricade incident in Nash County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- While conducting a driver license checkpoint on Highway 70 at Williams Road in New Bern, N.C., the Craven County Sheriff's Office Criminal Patrol Division located drugs and a stolen firearm.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 22, deputies located heroin, marijuana, over $10,000 and two firearms in a vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of New Bern.