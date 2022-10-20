KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies.

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after the sheriff’s office received more information from the caller.

At 2:49 p.m., the two deputies at the scene requested a supervisor. The sheriff’s office communications center tried to reach the deputies at 2:54 p.m. but received no answer. They tried again one minute later, but still didn’t hear a response.

At 2:56 p.m., a witness called 911 and said the deputies needed help, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said the person the deputies were trying to deal with was out of control.

At 2:57 p.m., one of the deputies issued a “shots fired” call over his radio. The sheriff’s office said a civilian felt the deputies were being overwhelmed by the person, so he shot the suspect to protect the officers.

The deputies’ body cameras were active. Those cameras were knocked off during the incident, but they were found on the ground at the scene. Witnesses recorded the incident with their cell phones, and deputies requested that they share that footage.

The person who was shot was transported from the scene by EMS. His status is unknown. No one has been charged or arrested at this point.

The officers involved in the incident were receiving some medical attention, officials told Richards.