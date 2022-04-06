KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Knightdale Police Department took to social media Tuesday night to ask for help identifying a man who swindled $10,000 from an elderly man.

In a release, Knightdale police said the man captured in a photo had posed as a pastor and “swindled/tricked an elderly man out of $10,000” at a State Employees Credit Union located at 809 N. Smithfield Road.

Police said the suspect was accompanied by another suspect who posed as a churchgoer.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

As of 10 p.m., the Knightdale PD Facebook post had received more than 350 shares in two hours.

Photo courtesy Town of Knightdale.

Anyone who may know the identity of the offender should contact Knightdale Police Department at 919-217-2261.