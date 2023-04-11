(WGHP) — Across the state, Highway Patrol troopers are engaging in more pursuits each year.

These are the numbers a spokesperson sent FOX8:

2019: 454

2020: 616

2021: 896

In the Triad, some law enforcement agencies are seeing a similar trend. Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers believes he knows why.

“Raise the Age has been chaotic and a monster to law enforcement, especially when it comes to driving,” Rogers said.

The sheriff is tracking more young people driving and willing to dodge a deputy in Guilford County.

“That young generation has no fear. They have no fear in driving. They have no fear in guns. No fear in disrespect…they have no fear in going to jail or going to prison,” Rogers said.

His office changed its chase policy in 2019 two years after a crash on Battleground Avenue when deputies chased after a suspect, and innocent lives were taken.

At the time, they pursued vehicles for red light violations, speeding and failure to signal. Now, they only turn on their lights and sirens for dangerous situations where someone’s life is in jeopardy.

“When you’re a young deputy, your adrenaline just gets pumped up, and you just go, and you just want to get that person,” Rogers said.

A similar policy is helping the Burlington Police Department keep its numbers down.

“We do around 7,000 traffic stops a year. There were only six last year to end up in pursuits,” Captain Nick Wright said.

Wright says sometimes it’s frustrating to put the brakes on a chase.

“We aren’t giving up. We have other ways to go about apprehending that person, and we’ve been very successful in that,” Wright said.

When a split-second decision is needed, Sheriff Rogers’ deputies use their discretion and a watch commander’s order.

“If the road is empty, there’s low traffic on the road, nine times out of ten we’re going to get you stopped,” Rogers said.

When FOX8 pushed State Highway Patrol about why their numbers are rising, they sent us this statement in response: