Pikeville man charged with open count of murder after Tuesday night shooting

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pikeville man was charged with an open count of murder after a Tuesday night shooting.

At approximately 9:41 p.m., deputies and EMS were dispatched to 106 Barrier Place, Pikeville, in reference to a shooting. When deputies and EMS arrived on the scene they located a female in the home deceased from a gunshot wound.

Once the investigation was completed, Terry Russell Parker, 61, of Pikeville was charged with an open count of murder. He was placed in the detention center under no bond.

The deceased was identified as Margaret Parker, 65, of Pikeville.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.