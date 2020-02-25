Live Now
Pikeville man wanted for attempted first-degree murder

Crime Tracker

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is trying to locate a wanted man for attempted first-degree murder.

On Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m., GPD responded to a disturbance at studio 117, 902 McDaniel Drive.

33-year-old Quinton Deonte Atkinson of Pikeville was involved in an alternation inside the club with Leamon Corderius Holmes.

Officials said, during the altercation, Holmes produced a handgun and shot the victim in the leg and Atkinson was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released.

On Monday, after an investigation was conducted by GPD Criminal Investigations Division warrants were secured on Leamon Corderius Holmes for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Holmes is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

