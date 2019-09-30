Pine Knoll Shores police seek public’s help to ID break-in suspects

COVE CITY, NC (WNCT) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a Cove City man accused of raping a five-year-old child he was babysitting.

Deputies said they're looking for Michael Brandon Bryan, age 37, whose last known address was on Highway 55 in Cove City.

Bryan is wanted on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, and statutory sex offense, in connection with a five-year-old child he was babysitting.

Investigators said Bryan is driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with North Carolina license plate PLX-6128. The Sheriff's Offie said Bryan's vehicle is the same color and model year as the vehicle pictured at the top of this story.

Anyone with information on Michael Brandon Bryan’s location should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or call your local law enforcement agency.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Bryan's arrest. To leave an anonymous tip, call 252-633-5141.