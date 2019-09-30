Pine Knoll Shores police seek public’s help to ID break-in suspects

Live Now
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WNCT) – The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted for questioning in a breaking and entering at a home under construction.

Police said the two men seen in the photos in this story were captured on surveillance cameras as they allegedly broke into a home under construction.

Both men are wanted for questioning in this case, police said.

If you know either of the men in the photos, or if you know anything about this break-in, call Pine Knoll Shores Police Sgt. Bishop at 252-247-2474 ext. 21, or email Sgt. Bishop at jbishop@townofpks.com.

