PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kentucky man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Florida was one of two people arrested following a traffic stop on Nov. 28, the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department announced Monday.

An expired registration prompted the stop, police said. The driver of the vehicle, Libby Mann, 35, of Morehead City, was arrested for driving while impaired. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Michael Brown, 47, of Louisville, Ky. Brown was wanted for felony burglaries and grand theft auto in Florida.

Police searched the vehicle and found “methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, a variety of prescription pills, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia,” the police department said.

Brown was charged with warrants from Florida, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Carteret County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.