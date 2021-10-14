Pinetops man arrested for possession of child pornography

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possession of child pornography.

Detective Sgt. Tinder with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). During the investigation, it was determined the suspect, Braxton Perry, possessed five images and videos of child pornography which he downloaded from the internet,

The suspect was arrested on October 13 and charged with five counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was placed into Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.