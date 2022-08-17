PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Pinetops man after leading deputies on a chase Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Brown Farm Road in Pinetops. The man, Charles Wade Newell, fled in a vehicle and led deputies on a chase through fields and roads. In the process, he rammed a patrol vehicle.

Newell was eventually captured and taken into custody. He was charged with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger and assault on a female. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and held a 48-hour domestic hold.