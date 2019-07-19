Pinetops Police trying to ID suspect in robbery at Dollar General

Pinetops Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint on Thursday.

Police say on Thursday, a suspect entered the Dollar General, located at 315 East Hamlet Street, displayed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.



According to investigators, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away towards 6th Street.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male, with small and skinny build, and hair that may have short dreadlocks.



The suspect was wearing white shirts wrapped around his head, a black long-sleeve shirt or pull-over, tan or light grey pants, grey or tan and black tennis shoes.

A reward will be offered for information leading to a conviction. All tips are kept confidential. Call Chief Harrell or Detective/Sergeant Brown at 252-827-5014 or 252-813-9680.