Pinetops victim of October scam gets $25,000 returned to them

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — An elderly person who sent $25,000 in cash to a person in Florida because they thought their social security number was compromised got their money back on Wednesday.

Pinetops police said the person, who was not identified, was contacted by someone in October who said they worked for the Social Security Administration. They informed the victim their social security number was compromised and it would require $25,000 in cash to fix the problem or they would face being arrested.

The victim sent the cash in a box to a UPS store in Lauderhill, Fla. Family members who learned of the victim’s action contacted Pinetops police, who worked with the Lauderhill Police Department to track the package and seize the money.

A check to the victim was returned on Wednesday.