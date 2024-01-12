KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested a man for public indecency on Thursday.

A plain clothes detectives was patrolling inside Wal-Mart on Vernon Ave. on January 11. Around 6pm the detective saw a man following women and children around the store while inappropriately touching himself.

Nelson Hemby, 51 years old and from Pink Hill, was arrested and charged with Felony Indecent Exposure in the Presence of a Minor. He was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App.