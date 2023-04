KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 76-year-old Pink Hill man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Jan. 24 about a possible case. The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation on Joseph Robert Edwards, which led to an arrest on April 13.

Edwards was charged with indecent liberties with a child by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department.