DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for your help in identifying a group of individuals who, perhaps, liked a pink penguin a little too much.

Police said a pink penguin sculpture was reportedly stolen by a group of individuals from a hotel that were caught on surveillance footage.

This happened at Durham’s 21c Hotel on North Corcoran Street, and police shared photos of the theft in progress to social media Tuesday morning.

(Durham Police Department)

According to Durham police, the penguin weighs about 12 pounds, stands four feet tall and is worth $5,000.

Anyone with information about where the giant pink penguin statue is, or who might be involved, is asked to call Investigator G.M. Walcutt at 919-560-4440 ext. 29339 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.