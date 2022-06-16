WILMINGTON, N.C. – Alterick Wallisima Boyd of Winterville, NC, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine; and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).

On February 16, 2021, Boyd entered a plea of guilty to the charges.

“Working with law enforcement at every level to stop the trafficking of dangerous and illegal drugs in our communities is a top priority for this office,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant, and his co-conspirators, will now be spending significant time behind bars rather than peddling significant quantities of drugs on the streets.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the investigation began in October 2018 when agents of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force (GRDTF) in Greenville, North Carolina, received information that Boyd obtained narcotics from a source in Atlanta and was distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin in Pitt County, North Carolina. Boyd would often hide his drugs in a concealed area, or “trap”, in his vehicle.

Agents determined that Boyd would bring 4–5 kilograms of cocaine and 1–2 kilograms of heroin per trip from Atlanta to North Carolina. The investigation showed that Boyd was working with several co-conspirators, including Michael Aaron Cartwright and Antoinette Charmane Becton.

On January 2, 2019, agents saw Boyd meeting with Cartwright. Agents conducted a traffic stop of Cartwright and seized 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment in the rear passenger floorboard.

The same day, Boyd was arrested and found in possession of cocaine and a stolen handgun. Agents then searched Boyd’s residence and seized $32,840, a .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, and approximately one kilogram of heroin.

Investigators also searched a trailer used by Boyd. They seized 1.5 kilograms of heroin and 99 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl.

From October 2019 until February 2020, agents also conducted controlled purchases of cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and 1.2 kilograms of 100% pure crystal methamphetamine from Boyd and Antoinette Becton.

Boyd, Becton, and Cartwright were charged by federal indictment on February 19, 2020. Boyd’s co-defendants have previously been sentenced:

Michael Aaron Cartwright): 81 months imprisonment; and

Antoinette Charmane Becton, a/k/a “Charmane Cox”): 166 months imprisonment; $222,461 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force (GRDTF), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.