WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An arrest has been made in a rash of break-ins involving a home and several vehicles that had been reported in Winterville in February.

The Winterville Police Department reported that Steven Razor Jr. of Pitt County was arrested on Monday by members of the Greenville Police Department at 3:45 a.m. He is facing the following charges:

1 count of First-Degree Burglary (felony)

1 count of Larceny after Breaking and Entering (felony)

1 count of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (felony)

1 count of Felony Larceny

9 counts of Breaking and entering a Motor Vehicle (felony)

8 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny

Investigators said the break-ins were reported on Feb. 27 in a subdivision off Old Tar Road. It was also reported that a vehicle was stolen from the area.

Razor was identified as a suspect and arrested. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $375,000 secured bond.