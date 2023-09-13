GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an illegal gun possession case.

Detectives saw an exchange between two cars at the Speedway on the corner of Memorial Drive and Country Club Drive. A group of people were standing on the trunks of the two cars.

Officers approached the cars and a dark-colored sedan immediately fled the scene. A probable cause search of the other car ensued and police found a stolen gun.

Kamaz Williams, 25, from Greenville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Gun. He has been released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Officials are asking for help identifying the second suspect in the incident. The suspect is described as a Black man, around age 30 with long dreads. He was also driving a dark-colored vehicle.

If anyone has any information of the identity of the two suspects, please call the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or go to crimestoppers.org.