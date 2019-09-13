Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office encourages people to get ‘payday’ by turning in alleged absconders

Pitt Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – If you know any of the people in this photo, you can earn a cash reward for turning them in, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a Facebook post late Thursday night, the PCSO said these eight people are wanted for allegedly absconding from probation or parole, and deputies are looking for them. The post encourages people who know any of the suspects to “call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers with how they can be found and get a $ PAYDAY $” if the suspect is arrested.

The wanted suspects’ names are:
Damian Degiosio, Jr.
William E. Boyd
Hillarion Gonzalez
Ervin Antonio Cogdell
Scott Andrew Maples
Chenille Pender
Alexander Joseph Csank
Ranee Marie Laface

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or online at p3tips.com, or the P3Tips mobile app.

