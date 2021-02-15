Pitt County Sheriff’s Office sees rise in catalytic converter thefts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies are seeing a problem arise that’s also been impacting a number of areas around the country.

Deputies began seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in early December. They sa id it’s important for drivers to protect their vehicles because replacing these parts doesn’t come cheap.

Thieves are looking to make a quick buck by stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. The parts contain precious metals. The value of those metals is rising, and thieves can get them from clipped converters and resell them for cash.

Pitt County deputies are seeing a lot of these cases and are making arrests. Sgt. Lee Darnell said people need to be aware of these crimes are happening and take steps to protect their property.

“To take a catalytic converter, an easy quick way would be to take a reciprocating saw and to saw it off the car,” Darnell said. “So that would be quick but it would also be loud.

“We need to be aware of our surroundings day as well as night. If you see something or hear something suspicious call law enforcement.”

Darnell also suggests parking your vehicle in well-lighted areas. He advises people to have a vehicle security system or get their car’s catalytic converter welded to the vehicle frame.

Police want to know if thieves hit your vehicle. You may provide an important link to solve your case and a lot of others.

