Pitt County authorities looking for more alleged child support violators

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Late Thursday night, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released photos of additional people wanted for alleged child support violations.
The post did not list the specific charges each person faces, but the names of those wanted are:
Bilyl Grimes
Christina Moye
John Fisher
Kico Vines
If you have any information on where any of these suspects might be, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or submit your tip anonymously online at p3tips.com, or the P3Tips mobile app.
