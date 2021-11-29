Pitt County couple charged with death by distribution after man dies from Fentanyl use

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a couple after officials said they sold Fentanyl to a man who died in June.

James Connor Beale, 38, and his girlfriend, Sara Elizabeth Harrell, 26, both of Greenville, were arrested on Monday. They were booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under separate $200,000 secured bonds.

Deputies responded on June 3 to a reported drug overdose at 113 Cherrywood Dr. in Greenville. Nathan Crider, 27, was found dead at the home. A blood toxicology revealed a lethal amount of Fentanyl in Crider’s body.

An investigation later revealed Beale and Harrell sold the substance to Crider, which led to their arrests for felony death by distribution.