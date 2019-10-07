Pitt County deputies ask for public’s help to find alleged child support violators

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it’s asking for the public’s help to find four suspects wanted on charges for alleged child support violations.
According to a post on the PCSO Facebook page, the four wanted suspects are:
Daron Spellman
Vincent Jenkins
Bobby Kornegay
Sidney Smith
If you have any information on where any of these suspects might be, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or submit your tip anonymously online at p3tips.com, or the P3Tips mobile app.
