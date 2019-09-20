Pitt County deputies ask for public’s help to find alleged child support violators

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find four people who are alleged child support violators.
On Thursday, the PCSO said it is looking for these four people:
Felicia Denise Whitaker
George H. Burnette, Jr.
Jashama Eunique Tyson
Methirt Utar Beamon
If you have information on any of these suspects, you can earn a cash reward by anonymously submitting the info to Greenville Crime Stoppers by calling 252-758-7777, online, or on the P3Tips mobile app.
