Pitt County deputies ask for public’s help to find alleged child support violators

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of recent crimes at a Walmart in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police said the man seen in the photo in this story is a suspect in an alleged larceny and breaking-and-entering that happened on Aug. 18 at the Walmart on Yopp Road.

Police described the suspect as a black man who was wearing a bluish-gray T-shirt with a skeleton on the front, dark pants, and sandals at the time of the incident. His head was clean-shaven and he had a goatee. He may be driving the gold sedan pictured in this story.

Anyone who knows this man's identity is asked to contact Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440, or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Onslow County Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.