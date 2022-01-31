Pitt County deputies investigating burglary where man was killed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a burglary incident where one of the residents was shot and killed Sunday night.

Deputies responded to 3994 NC Hwy. 903 South in Ayden at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday. They were responding to a burglary and shooting that was called in.

Deputies discovered that armed suspects had entered the home and robbed the homeowners of various possessions. In the process, Charles Ray Lilley, 51, was shot and killed. Officials said the suspects fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

The incident is currently under investigation. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact detectives in our Major Crimes Unit at (252) 902-2702, call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777, or leave your tip online at www.crimestopper.org. With Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may receive a sizeable cash reward.