Pitt County deputies looking for alleged child support violators

Pitt Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday night it is looking for these four people, who are accused of violating child support laws or not making child support payments.

The four people deputies are looking for, seen in the photo below, are:

Lamont Crandell
Ricardo Correa
Estella Ambrose
Jashama Tyson

Pitt Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-758-7777, email p3tips.com, or use the P3Tips mobile app.

