Domestic violence suspect arrested, allegedly planned pit bull attack on deputies

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a Farmville man allegedly trained his pit bull to attack deputies when they came to arrest him.



PCSO said at 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies went to the home of Stanley Brad Tyson, age 27. of South Pineview Lane in Farmville, to arrest him on domestic violence-related warrants, which alleged communicating threats and injury to personal property, both misdemeanors.



Three deputies approached Tyson’s home to arrest him, when they found Tyson sitting in front of the home with a pit bull dog.



The dog charged the deputies and bit one deputy on the leg



After several attempts to stop the dog attack, one deputy fired his handgun at the dog to stop the attack.

Deputy Dobbs was treated for his injuries then released back to duty. The dog did not survive its injuries.

Tyson was arrested on the warrants.



Investigators found evidence that Tyson had planned the dog attack against the deputies.



He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges:



Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Felony. Bond $75,000.

Injury to Personal Property. Misdemeanor. Bond $2,000.

Communicating Threats. Misdemeanor. Bond denied due to it being a domestic violence offense.